Santa Fe PD closes Camino Carlos Rey and West Zia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Police have reopened the stretch of I-25 between Algodones and Waldo Canyon Road that was shut down because of multiple crashes and brown-out conditions. Drivers are asked to avoid travel unless necessary and to drive carefully.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Albuquerque intersection was blocked off Tuesday morning for an unusual call. Albuquerque Police say they found a makeshift meth lab, in a shopping cart, near San Mateo and Cutler. Police shut down the intersection while officers cleared the scene. There is no information on whether anyone was arrested.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police have released the 911 calls and lapel video of the fatal police shooting of 75-year-old Amelia Baca in her home. On April 16, Baca’s daughter was hiding in a room with her young daughter. She called 911 telling dispatch she needed an officer because her mother, who had dementia, […]
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – In February, 19-year-old Conner Greene led police on a 28-mile chase that ended near Grants. Greene was suspected of driving drunk and police spotted him weaving in and out of traffic and swerving on I-40. He refused to pull over, at times passing cars on the shoulder and doing more than 100 miles […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
NEW MEXICO — McBride Fire - Ruidoso. A wildfire burning near Ruidoso has burned more than 200 homes and has killed two people trying to flee the flames as evacuations were ordered. The fire started on Tuesday near Warrior Drive and Hull Road in Ruidoso. The fire spread very...
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police arrested a man they say had tried to flee during a traffic stop and had multiple illegal drugs in his car. They say Gilbert Duran had an outstanding warrant and got into a fight with police when he was pulled over. That’s when he tried to run away but police […]
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police arrested a man who admitted to stealing jewelry from a gallery. They say Edgar Guzman was arrested when he was caught trying to break into a consignment shop. Following his arrest, police say he admitted to two burglaries at the Manitou Galleries and stealing $250,000 worth of jewelry. […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A Hobbs woman is recovering after police say she was mauled by five dogs. Hobbs police said in a news release Monday the 46-year-old woman was recuperating at home. The incident happened Saturday after she was dropped off at a friend’s house. Police determined she had been walking when five pit […]
