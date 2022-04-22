Jersey Proud: New Jersey nurse raises thousands, runs Boston marathon
Cooper University Hospital nurse Sam Roecker ran the Boston Marathon in scrubs. But she also raised nearly $47,000 for the American Nurses Foundation.
Cooper University Hospital nurse Sam Roecker ran the Boston Marathon in scrubs. But she also raised nearly $47,000 for the American Nurses Foundation.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0