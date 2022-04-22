ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

By By TYLER MASON
 2 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis,...

