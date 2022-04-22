ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Obama: ‘Disinformation’ thrives in 24/7 social media streams

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEJqv_0fGcmQ1I00

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Former President Barack Obama delivered a keynote speech at Stanford University Thursday about “disinformation,” and challenges to democracy in the digital information realm.

Social media networks like Facebook and Twitter had a “profound change in how we communicate and consume information,” Obama said.

Avalanches of information shared, liked, and retweeted also contain many piles of misinformation.

Obama delivered his speech on Stanford University’s Palo Alto campus in the heart of Silicon Valley, where the digital revolution began.

“Being here makes me want to go back to college,” Obama said, before admitting that, “18-year-old Barack Obama” would not have been accepted by Stanford.

“I got a little more serious later,” said Obama, who attended Occidental College in Pasadena for part of his undergraduate education.

Instant global communication developed by Silicon Valley tech giants had unintended negative consequences, weakening democracy here in the US and around the world, the former president said.

“Right here in the United States of America, we just saw a sitting president deny the clear results of an election. And incite a violent insurrection at the nation’s capital,” Obama said in reference to former President Donald Trump.

“This should serve as a wakeup call. Democracy is not inevitable. Citizens like us have to nurture it, tend to it, and fight for it,” Obama said.

“I am amazed by the Internet. It has connected billions of people around the world. I might have never been elected president if it wasn’t for websites like Myspace, Meetup, and Facebook to organize and spread our message,” Obama said.

The Internet’s information revolution had a transformative impact on society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhimZ_0fGcmQ1I00
Former President Barack Obama said social media helped him win elections. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

We now live in a world with a 24/7 instant information stream, and there’s no turning back, Obama said.

“This progress has come at a price with unintended consequences,” he said.

“Today information is fed directly into our phones. It’s made us prone to what psychologists call confirmation bias. Our prejudices are not challenged, they are reinforced,” Obama said.

“A lot of us are experiencing overload,” he said.

Twenty years ago, Facebook’s news feed did not exist. A conservative cattle rancher living in Texas was not sitting at home feeling offended by what was happening in San Francisco’s Castro District, Obama said.

Obama said social media companies are private companies driven and motivated to maximize profits. More users, engagement, shares, and retweets mean more profits for the tech giants through advertising.

This reality has made democracy more vulnerable because, “unfortunately, inflammatory, polarizing content attracts and engages,” Obama said.

Americans are struggling to see the difference between “hucksters” misinformation from factual information, the former president said.

“Internet platforms serve as our primary source of information. We see a constant feed of content flow alongside junk science, lies, and conspiracy theories. Over time, we lose our capacity to see the difference between fact and fiction. Or maybe we just stop caring. If you want to rise about the din, go viral. Being liked and shared, peddling controversy, outrage, and even hate often gives you an edge,” Obama said.

“Scientists developed safe and effective vaccines in record time. But one in five Americans will not get vaccinated. People are dying because of misinformation,” Obama said.

As another example, Obama pointed out that the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the last presidential election. Yet some Americans still believe President Joe Biden “stole” the election from Trump.

Obama said it’s important for all parents to teach their children how to be critical thinkers and how to check sources, also known as online media literacy.

“You need to ask, is this person typing in his underwear from his mother’s basement really an authority on climate change?” Obama said as the crowd laughed.

At the same time, social media has accelerated the decline of traditional news sources such as local newspapers.

Where do we go from here?

“If we do nothing, the trends we are seeing will get worse. With Artificial Intelligence, disinformation will grow more sophisticated,” Obama said.

The former president said Silicon Valley has the power to be part of the solution.

“There are bugs in the software. We don’t have to just leave it like that. We can make it better,” Obama said.

Freedom of speech is enshrined in the First Amendment, and Obama said he is a strong believer in that freedom.

“There is a reason why it came first. I believe the free, robust, and sometimes antagonistic exchange of ideas produces better outcomes. (However) we have to address the supply of toxic information and the demand for it. Tech companies have a unique role for how we as a people consume information. Their decisions have an impact on society,” Obama said.

Tech companies running social media platforms need to be regulated with public oversight, and become transparent about how they operate and use algorithms.

“We don’t expect tech companies to solve these problems on their own. We do expect these companies to affirm the importance of our democratic institutions, not dismiss them,” Obama said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man in the face while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport. TMZ is reporting that Tyson began hitting the man seated behind him on a flight to Florida when the passenger began to bother […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

California set to keep workplace pandemic rules through 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workplace regulators are poised to extend mandatory pay for workers affected by the coronavirus through the end of 2022, more than two months after state lawmakers restored similar benefits through September. The decision expected Thursday again pits management against labor as the seven-member Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board renews […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Barack Obama gave his bluntest critique of the tech industry yet

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama traveled to Silicon Valley and delivered one of his bluntest critiques yet of tech companies, which he said have fostered discord and disinformation at the expense of democracy. Tech analysts correctly pointed out that Obama’s speech had its shortcomings — that it was vague...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Stanford, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Stanford, CA
Salon

Media gets it wrong on Elon Musk and Twitter: The issue is oligarchy, not "free speech"

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's attempt to buy Twitter has rightly drawn concern from critics, but legacy media coverage has inaccurately framed his bid as a story about free speech. In actuality, it is the latest iteration of oligarchs' quest to control the news media: Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post; Rupert Murdoch owns the Fox networks and several newspapers and former President Donald Trump has also tried to get in the game (with less notable success) with Truth Social. In this context, Musk is unremarkable. He is just the most recent billionaire to flex his economic muscle by taking over a major communication platform.
INTERNET
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Psychologists#Media Literacy#Media Companies#Stanford University#Occidental College
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy