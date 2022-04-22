Experts warn New Yorkers not to bring back recreational weed from New Jersey

Recreational weed is now legal in New Jersey, but experts are warning New Yorkers not to cross state borders and bring it back to the Empire state.

Under current federal laws, if someone buys marijuana in New Jersey, they need to use it there.

"Bringing the marijuana or cannabis back to New York, depending on how much you're bring back, you can face anywhere from five to 40 years in prison," says Michael Bass, of Abrams Fensterman Health Law Group.

Anyone planning to go to the Garden State to purchase pot need to bring their ID because they need to be 21 or older in order to buy.

New York has legalized marijuana, but recreational sales have not yet started.