Experts warn New Yorkers not to bring back recreational weed from New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago
Recreational weed is now legal in New Jersey, but experts are warning New Yorkers not to cross state borders and bring it back to the Empire state.

Under current federal laws, if someone buys marijuana in New Jersey, they need to use it there.

"Bringing the marijuana or cannabis back to New York, depending on how much you're bring back, you can face anywhere from five to 40 years in prison," says Michael Bass, of Abrams Fensterman Health Law Group.

Anyone planning to go to the Garden State to purchase pot need to bring their ID because they need to be 21 or older in order to buy.

New York has legalized marijuana, but recreational sales have not yet started.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

