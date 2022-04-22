ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine, MI

Wolverine Schools Hoping to Pass Safe, Warm and Dry Bond in May 3rd Election

By Zak Triplett
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ECHk_0fGcleON00

A new bond proposal from the Wolverine School District in Cheboygan is hoping to pass on this May’s election.

The Safe, Warm and Dry Bond is a bond that hopes to replace and improve electrical and mechanical systems throughout Wolverine Schools. The outdated electrical systems have made it difficult for students to learn and for staff to be efficient.

The bond also hopes to replace a portable classroom with a new building in the school district.

“It will allow us to keep kids safe, warm and dry, but number two, it would give our kids and families a sense of pride in the place they come to school every day, which, I honestly think, it’s tough to feel extremely proud of your school when you see water coming into your classroom when it rains,” said Matthew Baughman, the Superintendent of Wolverine Public Schools.

Wolverine is seeking $7.3 million dollars, which is equal to a 3.1 mill tax. Wolverine’s school board passed a resolution last Wednesday to stop levying the 1.25 mills a taxpayer would pay for a sinking fund, and only levy the 3.1 mills for the bond, resulting in an increase of about 1.86 mills if the bond passes.

The bond proposal will be on the May 3 ballot. Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Connally, Aquilla school districts work to inform voters for May bond elections

Leaders of Connally Independent School District and Aquilla Independent School District are rolling out special lesson plans this spring. Potential May 7 voters are the audience, and the facts of multi-million-dollar bonds to fund facility improvements are the curriculum. Connally ISD officials hope a second time is the charm for...
AQUILLA, TX
9&10 News

Five Area Schools Listed As 10 Cents A Meal Grantees for 2021-2022

Five northern Michigan schools have been announced as grantees for 10 Cents A Meal’s matching grant program. 10 Cents A Meal is a state-funded program that provides schools and early childhood education centers with up to 10 cents per meal in match funding when buying and serving state-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
KALKASKA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Cheboygan, MI
Government
City
Wolverine, MI
Cheboygan, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cheboygan, MI
News 4 Buffalo

School leaders address attack of second grader on school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an elementary school student was viciously attacked on a school bus, school leaders say they have taken steps to address the problem. Last month, a second grade student at Herman Badillo Academy in Buffalo was beaten up by a fellow student while they were on the way home. The girl […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Wolverine Schools
9&10 News

Old Mission Peninsula School Teachers Start Stop the Bleed Training to Help in Emergencies

Every minute counts when in an emergency and dealing with blood loss, which is why Old Mission Peninsula School went through their first Stop the Bleed training Wednesday. This training was done so teachers and staff can help anyone in need in case of an emergency while first responders are on their way to the scene. Training was done by the Peninsula Township Fire Department and they gave demonstrations on how to apply a tourniquet and handle injuries.
OLD MISSION, MI
1077 WRKR

Allegan Resident Gets Attention with ‘Perverts Parking Only’ Sign

Did this Allegan resident have a brilliant idea to keep people from parking near their property or did they go too far?. Judging by this picture, a person that lives on 108th Street in Allegan is having issues with people parking between the street and their fence. Will Klotz posted a couple of photos this week in the Allegan Informed Facebook group of the hilarious signs. It is, however, unclear if the person putting up the signs even has a right to the property between their fence and the street. The general rule of thumb says that about 10 feet on each side of the street are public property not private according to familyhandyman.com,
ALLEGAN, MI
WTOL 11

'There are no words to express the loss of this sweet girl' | Monroe Middle School to provide counseling following death of 8th grade classmate

MONROE, Michigan — Leaders with Monroe Public Schools announced Friday the death of an eighth-grade student. After receiving permission from her parents, Superintendent Julie Everly shared the news that Angelina Jones, a student at Monroe Middle School, had died from injuries suffered in an accident. "There are no words...
MONROE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

Kalkaska Community Celebrates Return of the National Trout Festival

The 85th National Trout Festival continues throughout this weekend in Kalkaska. On Saturday, the annual Grand Royale Parade made it’s way through downtown. The streets were packed with families, some showing their little ones their first ever National Trout Festival parade. Several local organizations and school marching bands made...
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

KAIR Struggles with Volunteer Shortage

A local food pantry is struggling with a current volunteer shortage. Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, or KAIR, is searching for volunteers. KAIR’s Executive Director, Cathy Somes, says the volunteers are essential to their mission. “We couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers. We just need a few more...
KALKASKA, MI
WLUC

Keweenaw County chairman explains land parcels for sale

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Conversations started among residents and local officials after a large piece of land was listed for sale in Keweenaw County. AFM Real Estate lists the parcels as more than 32,000 acres. County Board Chair Don Piche explained this matter further. He says the county is...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Out in the Michigan Wilderness: The Ghost Towns of Henderson and Ralph

The little former hamlet of Henderson sits in Felch Township, Dickinson County, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Well, okay, a railroad still runs through, but no buildings: no homes, no shops, no former nuttin'. Alongside the track is the old Escanaba & Lake Superior railroad track, unused and overgrown with pine trees and brush. There is hardly ANYthing historically recorded about Henderson, other than we know it really did exist, as seen in old atlases.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy