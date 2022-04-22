Wolverine Schools Hoping to Pass Safe, Warm and Dry Bond in May 3rd Election

A new bond proposal from the Wolverine School District in Cheboygan is hoping to pass on this May’s election.

The Safe, Warm and Dry Bond is a bond that hopes to replace and improve electrical and mechanical systems throughout Wolverine Schools. The outdated electrical systems have made it difficult for students to learn and for staff to be efficient.

The bond also hopes to replace a portable classroom with a new building in the school district.

“It will allow us to keep kids safe, warm and dry, but number two, it would give our kids and families a sense of pride in the place they come to school every day, which, I honestly think, it’s tough to feel extremely proud of your school when you see water coming into your classroom when it rains,” said Matthew Baughman, the Superintendent of Wolverine Public Schools.

Wolverine is seeking $7.3 million dollars, which is equal to a 3.1 mill tax. Wolverine’s school board passed a resolution last Wednesday to stop levying the 1.25 mills a taxpayer would pay for a sinking fund, and only levy the 3.1 mills for the bond, resulting in an increase of about 1.86 mills if the bond passes.

The bond proposal will be on the May 3 ballot. Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.