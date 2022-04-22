ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey’s Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts In The Park Coming Back This June

By Zak Triplett
 2 days ago
The Crooked Tree Arts Center is bringing live entertainment back to Pennsylvania Park in Petoskey this summer.

The Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts in the Park series, which is hosted by Crooked Tree, will return starting June 17 through August 19. It will be held every Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 p.m.

This year’s lineup of musical talent involves many genres of music, ranging from bluegrass to folk to the orchestra.

“We are just excited to be bringing live music back after such a difficult couple of years, we’re just excited to be back in-person with a full lineup this year,” said Andi Symonds, event coordinator at Crooked Tree Arts Center.

Downtown businesses are also expecting a busy time while the concert series is active.

Kalkaska Community Celebrates Return of the National Trout Festival

The 85th National Trout Festival continues throughout this weekend in Kalkaska. On Saturday, the annual Grand Royale Parade made it’s way through downtown. The streets were packed with families, some showing their little ones their first ever National Trout Festival parade. Several local organizations and school marching bands made...
