Karol G Is Big Winner at Latin AMAs With 6 Awards, Followed by Bad Bunny: Full Winners List

By Leila Cobo
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Karol G was the big winner at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21), winning six awards, including artist of the year, female artist of the year and album of the year for her chart-topping KG0516 . In a twist in a reggaetón world dominated by men, Karol G also won favorite urban artist, favorite urban album and favorite collaboration for “Makinón,” her track with newcomer Mariah Angelique.

Karol G’s dominance was such that she even bested king Bad Bunny , who this time came in second with five awards: favorite male artist, song of the year and favorite urban song for “Dákiti,” his smash with Jhay Cortez; favorite tropical song (“Volví”); and viral song of the year for “AM.”

Following in sheer number of awards was regional Mexican heartthrob and marquee singer/songwriter Christian Nodal , who won favorite solo regional Mexican artist, favorite regional Mexican album (for Ahora ) and favorite regional Mexican song for “Botella Tras Botella,” his hit with Gera MX. Nodal was also given the Extraordinary Evolution award during the ceremony, while Mexican icon Lupita D’Alessio , who is still actively touring, received the Legend Award.

This year’s Latin AMAs aired live on the Telemundo network from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort, marking the first time the awards took place in Las Vegas.

Although typically held in Los Angeles, the sixth edition of the Latin AMAs took place in Florida after taking a year off in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic. And, as opposed to last year, this time around there was an in-person audience, although following strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

The theme of this year’s awards was “La Música Nos Une” (Music Unites Us), and the show kicked off with a bilingual rendition of the Black Eyed Peas’ “Where Is the Love,” performed by a group of artists.

As with the AMAs, winners of the Latin AMAs are voted upon by fans.

Here is the full list:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
• Karol G

Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year
• (Voting through Show Day)

Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year
• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Álbum del Año / Album of the Year
• Karol G – KG0516

Artista Favorita – Femenina / Favorite Artist – Female
• Karol G

Artista Favorito – Masculino / Favorite Artist – Male
• Bad Bunny

Dúo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group
• Aventura

Artista Favorito – Pop / Favorite Artist – Pop
• Selena Gomez

Álbum Favorito – Pop / Favorite Album – Pop
• CNCO – Déjà Vu

Canción Favorita – Pop / Favorite Song – Pop
• Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”

Artista Favorito Solo – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican
• Christian Nodal

Dúo o Grupo Favorito – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
• Grupo Firme

Álbum Favorito – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album – Regional Mexican
• Christian Nodal – Ahora

Canción Favorita – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song – Regional Mexican
• Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Artista Favorito – Urbano / Favorite Artist – Urban
• Karol G

Álbum Favorito – Urbano / Favorite Album – Urban
• Karol G – KG0516

Canción Favorita – Urbano / Favorite Song – Urban
• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”

Artista Favorito – Tropical / Favorite Artist – Tropical
• Romeo Santos

Álbum Favorito – Tropical / Favorite Album – Tropical
• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena

Canción Favorita – Tropical / Favorite Song – Tropical
• Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”

Artista Favorito – Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
• The Weeknd

Colaboración del Año / Collaboration of the Year
• Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon”

Canción Viral del Año / Viral Song of the Year
• Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
• Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Video Favorito / Favorite Video
• Anitta – “Girl From Rio”

Artista Social Favorito / Favorite Social Artist
• Pabllo Vittar

S pecial Awards

Premio Leyenda / Legend Award
Lupita D’Alessio

Evolución Extraordinaria / Extraordinary Evolution
Christian Nodal

Comments / 0

Billboard

Billboard

