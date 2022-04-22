ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kiana Ledé Signs With 10 Summers Management: ‘So Grateful’

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kiana Ledé is paving her way.

On Wednesday, 10 Summers Records announced that the R&B hitmaker has officially signed with the talent management company — which aims to help create new opportunities for its artists and ensure the creative integrity of their music and brand is protected. The management vertical of 10 Summers Records is also home to fellow artists Mustard, Ella Mai, GYLTTRYP and Cam Griffin.

The company announced the news on social media, posting a photo of Ledé on Instagram with accompanying text that reads, “A warm welcome to the newest member of the 10 SUMMERS family.”

The songstress replied, “So grateful.”

In an additional post on their Instagram story, the company wrote, “We are proud to announce @KianaLede is now with @10summers!” Mustard shared the post on his own Instagram.

Most recently, Ledé was featured on Destin Conrad’s soulful song “ Unpredictable .”

In it, she sings, “I like to guess if you’ll be there when I wake up/ Don’t care if you leave, as long as you show up/ I like that you make me second guess it/ With confusing sentiments, I’ma question mark all my sentences, yeah, yeah/ You don’t like consistency/ And he always gon’ be the same/ And you know I love a toxic trait.”

Ledé praised her styling from the visual with a post on Instagram, writing on April 8, “Looks from the unpredictable video that I still can’t get over.”

The singer has appeared on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. Her hit “Ex” became a top 10 hit on the Hot R&B Songs chart, peaking at No. 9.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery New Song Dedicated ‘To Whom the F— It May Concern’ at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion made her Coachella debut late Saturday, and she didn’t disappoint, packing her set with spicy hits and one especially fiery brand-new song. Introducing the yet-unheard song, the Houston rapper said it was personal to her and dedicated it “to whom the f— it may concern.” It’s unclear what the song is called, but it wrapped with a couple of notable phrases. The final line — “you’s a bi—” — was broadcast across the festival’s big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric “di– don’t run me, I run di–.” It’s unclear...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sean "Diddy" Combs To Host The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The seasoned music mogul will also serve as the show’s executive producer, bringing his iconic level of energy and entertainment to the BBMA stage. Today, NBC and MRC announced that the iconic music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs will host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. He will also serve as the show’s executive producer, bringing his unique brand of excitement and creativity to one of the entertainment industry’s biggest nights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Hear Galantis’ ‘Flowery’ Remix Of This Classic Roxette Hit

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 1991, Swedish pop duo Roxette released their third studio album, Joyride, which delivered global hits including the title track and the enduring and deeply sweet singalong power anthem “Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave).” This latter song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in September of 1991, ultimately spending 12 weeks on the chart. (In its peak week, the track was bookended by Bryan Adams’  “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” at No. 1 and Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” at...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kiana Ledé
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Ella Mai
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talent Management#10 Summers Records#Mustard#Gylttryp#Kianalede
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy