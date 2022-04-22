Kiana Ledé Signs With 10 Summers Management: ‘So Grateful’

Click here to read the full article.

Kiana Ledé is paving her way.

On Wednesday, 10 Summers Records announced that the R&B hitmaker has officially signed with the talent management company — which aims to help create new opportunities for its artists and ensure the creative integrity of their music and brand is protected. The management vertical of 10 Summers Records is also home to fellow artists Mustard, Ella Mai, GYLTTRYP and Cam Griffin.

The company announced the news on social media, posting a photo of Ledé on Instagram with accompanying text that reads, “A warm welcome to the newest member of the 10 SUMMERS family.”

The songstress replied, “So grateful.”

In an additional post on their Instagram story, the company wrote, “We are proud to announce @KianaLede is now with @10summers!” Mustard shared the post on his own Instagram.

Most recently, Ledé was featured on Destin Conrad’s soulful song “ Unpredictable .”

In it, she sings, “I like to guess if you’ll be there when I wake up/ Don’t care if you leave, as long as you show up/ I like that you make me second guess it/ With confusing sentiments, I’ma question mark all my sentences, yeah, yeah/ You don’t like consistency/ And he always gon’ be the same/ And you know I love a toxic trait.”

Ledé praised her styling from the visual with a post on Instagram, writing on April 8, “Looks from the unpredictable video that I still can’t get over.”

The singer has appeared on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. Her hit “Ex” became a top 10 hit on the Hot R&B Songs chart, peaking at No. 9.