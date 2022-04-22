Stewart strikes out 21 in Meigs' win over Athens

ROCKSPRINGS — The Athens baseball team dropped a pair of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball games during the week.

Athens lost in a walk-off at Wellston on Wednesday, 6-5, before losing at Meigs on Thursday, 8-0.

The Bulldogs ran into Meigs' Ethan Stewart on Thursday. The junior nearly pitched a perfect game, remarkably striking out 21 batters in seven innings.

Stewart was an out away from total perfection before Athens' Derrick Welsh hit a single with two outs in the seventh inning.

As if striking out 21 of the 22 batters that came to the plate wasn't enough, Stewart was 4 for 4 at the plate, hitting a three-run home run and hitting two doubles. He had six RBIs, scoring a run.

Lane Stanley was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Kaden Hewitt took the loss for Athens (5-5, 3-3 TVC-Ohio), going 5 1-3 innings. He allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs, striking out four. Luke Brandes pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.

Meigs scored four runs in the second, then three more in the fourth.

Against Wellston on Wednesday, Athens trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the third. Wellston was ahead 4-2 before Athens scored three in the fifth to take the lead.

The game was tied 5-5 when Wellston scored in the seventh for the 6-5 win.

Landon Wheatley was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Athens. Sam Trainer was 2 for 4, while Easton Nuzum had a double, run and two RBIs. Carter Wharton had a single, two walks and a run.

Wheatley pitched a complete game in the loss, going 6 2-3 innings. He allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits and a walk. He struck out eight.