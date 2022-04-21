Girls lacrosse: Pine Bush holds on in "back-and-forth" Class A game against Monroe-Woodbury

CENTRAL VALLEY — She is always in the right place, said Mollie Harris on her teammate Antonia Licardi.

And she proved that on a clutch goal in a tight game.

Pine Bush girls lacrosse defeated Monroe-Woodbury, 10-6, in a Section 9 Class A game at Monroe-Woodbury High School on Thursday.

Girls lacrosse: Meet the 2022 Varsity 845 Elite 11 selections

Girls lacrosse rankings: Pine Bush looks to get back to Section 9 Class A championship game

The Bushmen opened up the game with the first three goals and took a 5-2 lead into halftime, as Brigid Boyle, a Barton College commit, got on the board.

“Brigid [Boyle] does a phenomenal job of putting the ball in the back of the net and we can always count on her for that," Pine Bush coach Caitlin Murphy said. "So I look forward to seeing her play in college and doing this more in the future.”

After Pine Bush made it 7-3 in the second half, Monroe-Woodbury answered with three consecutive goals, cutting the deficit to 7-6 with 9:40 remaining. Licardi made it 8-6 for Pine Bush, by scoring an insurance goal with 5:30 left in the second half. Her team would tack on two more goals to hold on.

Licardi is seeing more playing time as time goes on after playing through an injury in May 2021. It started off as what was thought to be a pulled quad, that turned out to be a tear. After physical therapy and still not feeling quite right, Licardi was told it was a "bone-stress injury", the doctor told her after an MRI.

"It’s definitely been a long journey and I’m hoping this journey ends soon," she said.

Not having Licardi on the field didn't feel right for teammate Boyle.

"We started together," Boyle said. "I’ve been playing with Antonia since fifth grade. So her not being on the field was really tough. I’m always looking for her down there, and when she’s not there, it’s a little tough, but I’m really happy to have her back. I think we work really well together on and off the field."

What it means

Section 9 Class A girls lacrosse is talented all around, with teams that will make the quest for a section title very competitive. This was the only matchup of the regular season for the two teams. Pine Bush, who played in the Section 9 Class A championship game last season, will play the next four games at Pine Bush Elementary School. The next game will be a non-league matchup against Red Hook at 4:30 p.m. on April 25. Monroe-Woodbury will host Roy C. Ketcham in a non-league game at 5 p.m April 25.

Player of the game

Goalkeeper Mollie Harris was key to the Pine Bush victory. As Monroe-Woodbury started to connect on the offensive end, Harris made timely saves to preserve the victory and finished the game with 10 stops.

By the numbers

Pine Bush (4-2) — Sophia Licardi led the way with three goals and one assist. Ella Meberg added three goals. Brigid Boyle scored two goals. Mackenzie Brown and Antonia Licardi each added a goal. Sara Barry and Samantha Budney each had two assists. Goalkeeper Mollie Harris made 10 saves for Pine Bush.

Monroe-Woodbury (1-7) — Colleen Gilligan has been a goal-scoring machine for the Crusaders this season. She scored a team-high three goals. Cassidy Stella added a goal and an assist. Teresa Jacoby and Diane Lange each added a goal. Goalkeeper Ayaan Ahmed made five saves for the Crusaders.

Quotable

“It was just very back-and-forth. I think they did a really good job working hard, coming off our turnovers. Honestly, that was a great team and it was a good test for us. I’m just happy to come out with the win.” - Pine Bush coach Caitlyn Murphy on the league matchup against Monroe-Woodbury.

“Mollie [Harris] is a phenomenal goalie. She sees the whole field. She sees the game. She sees where the defenders should be. She sees the slides, and I think that’s what makes her react so fast, because she could kind of tell where it’s coming from, almost. She definitely is able to react fast and then react accordingly after her reaction. As far as clearing the ball, she does a really great job clearing and getting it up field for us. I think without that, we would definitely be very lost.” - Pine Bush's Antonia Licardi on goalie Molly Harris

MKramer1@th-record.com

Twitter: @MKramerTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Girls lacrosse: Pine Bush holds on in "back-and-forth" Class A game against Monroe-Woodbury