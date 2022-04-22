ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Hospice of Wichita Falls holds Annual Appreciation Dinner

By Angie Lankford
 1 day ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is thanking its hundreds of volunteers who put their patients and their families first.

This week is Hospice’s Volunteer Appreciation Week, and they were for sure shown appreciation tonight in the Annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

They, along with staff members and doctors who provide medical assistance to patients, all gathered to enjoy an amazing rib dinner and live music provided by the Mavericks.

Hospice thanked their volunteers for helping to provide care, hope and support when illness threatens life and for giving of their time.

Prevalence of WF school violence troubles parents, educators

Thursday night’s featured speaker was Doctor Kevin Thomas, a general surgeon and Hospice board member, who said nights like Thursday are all about community.

“That’s what we have in Wichita Falls – is community,” Thomas said. “This is a community-centered environment, and I just think that, to be able to be in a position that we can help those in need, particularly at the time of end of life, it’s huge.”

Hospice provides physical and medical care and support to patients who are nearing the end of their life.

For details on how you can become a volunteer, click here to go to their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

