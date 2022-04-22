La Crosse bike share and ride rental program re-launches for second year

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Fitting the theme of going green, there’s a clean way for people to get around the city of La Crosse, even for those who don’t have their own set of two wheels.

DRIFT Cycle and the La Crosse Neighborhoods re-launched La Crosse’s bike share and ride rental program.

The program, now in its second year, provides another way for people to get around town, and helps protect the environment.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, biking is meant to be for anybody.

“I love biking,” said Andrew Ericson, UW-La Crosse student and university green fund coordinator. “And I feel like La Crosse is a great place for it.”

Ericson generally takes his bike to campus, a ride that doesn’t take too long.

“Probably less than 5 minutes,” Ericson said.

But most college students choose to walk.

Ericson and his team saw the need, and UWL is a new sponsor for the bike share and ride program.

“I think that the students are always looking for new ways to integrate sustainability on campus,” Ericson said.

“We really want to move the needle,” said DRIFT Cycle chair Jacob Sciammas.

The program not only provides more transportation for people who live or visit here but also helps maintain the environment.

“By offering this alternative in a healthy way, we can enjoy La Crosse even better,” Sciammas said.

New riders can rent a bike for one hour for free by entering a promo code.

Memberships that range from $10 a month to $50 a year.

Otherwise, there’s a $1 charge for every half hour.

The money goes right back into the program.

“You know, it’s a little bit over $100,000 that it costs to operate the program,” Sciammas said. “We just want to make sure this amenity is available.”

A unique service for those who need another way to get around town.

“It just increases accessibility to bikes,” Ericson said.

The program offers 50 bikes at 10 stations throughout the city.

You can rent a bike all day if you want, but Sciammas said the bikes need to be returned at one of the stations every day.

Other cities, including Eau Claire, have bike share and ride programs, Sciammas said.

Last year, the program in La Crosse had more than 2,000 riders.

More information about where you can rent a bike can be found here .

