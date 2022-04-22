ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Jets not worried about Mekhi Becton’s voluntary workout absence

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 1 day ago

The Jets have had a big absence during the first week of their voluntary offseason program.

Tackle Mekhi Becton chose to stay in Dallas rather than joining the team in Florham Park this week. The offseason program began Monday.

“These are voluntary,” general manager Joe Douglas said. “Just in terms of Mekhi, we’ve had great dialogue and discussion back and forth with his medical team back in Dallas. We’re on top of everything with him right now. Again, these are voluntary sessions.”

A source said Becton’s girlfriend is expecting a baby soon, and he wants to remain in Dallas with her until the child is born.

It is a big season for Becton , who missed all but one game last year. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Panthers that required surgery. He was expected to return but ended up missing the rest of the season.

The Jets have not guaranteed he will be back at left tackle this season, the position where he started his first two years. He will have to compete with George Fant, who did a good job filling in for Becton last year, for the left tackle spot and may end up playing right tackle instead.

Mekhi Becton reportedly wants to remain in Dallas for the birth of his child.
Bill Kostroun

The Jets added safety/linebacker Marcell Harris on Thursday, per NFL Network.

The 27-year-old spent the last four seasons in San Francisco and will be reunited with Robert Saleh in New York.

A sixth-round pick out of Florida in 2018, Harris began his career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker last season. A rotational player and special teams contributor, he’s recorded 155 career tackles, nine passes defended, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception in 52 career games.

The Jets may face an interesting decision with the fourth overall pick. The best offensive lineman in this class, N.C. State’s Ickey Ekwonu, could be available . But do the Jets take an offensive lineman for the third straight year in the first round? Especially when there would be no obvious starting position open on the line?

Douglas was asked about taking the “best player available” versus factoring in need.

“I think you get into trouble if you’re breaking it up by position of need,” Douglas said. “I think you have to take best player available. Ozzie [Newsome] used to always have a saying, ‘a luxury today could be a necessity tomorrow.’ If you get away from your process, if you get away from your board I think that’s when you can get into a real jam.”

This is Douglas’ third offseason as GM, but his first when he was able to have prospects visit the training center after COVID-19 made those meetings virtual in 2020 and ’21.

“This has been a great offseason,” Douglas said. “This is really our first offseason since we’ve both been here where we’ve been able to actually bring in players to the building prior to the draft and spend time with them and go through the pre-draft process with the players. It’s been a great experience just sitting down with these guys on [top] 30 visits, just spending as much time with these guys face-to-face as possible, including the Senior Bowl.”

Sports
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
Yardbarker

What Minicamp Says About Bears Draft Needs

The draft next week will allow the Bears to address positions of need. It won't even begin to fill all of those holes, from offensive and defensive lines to wide receiver and cornerback. Minicamp this week has probably made it clear where the Bears can use the most help, even...
NFL
Big Blue View

The quarterback the Giants should draft on Day 3 is...

There is an adage about NFL offenses that crops up every draft season. Particularly in the modern NFL, where the passing game is king. You either have the quarterback, or you are looking. There are always exceptions. Teams that have younger passers are hoping that player develops into the quarterback...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Titans GM addresses potential A.J. Brown trade

Multiple teams have traded their star receivers during the NFL offseason so far, but it doesn’t look like the Tennessee Titans will follow suit. During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Titans GM Jon Robinson delivered a blunt response when asked about the possibility of the Titans trading A.J. Brown.
NASHVILLE, TN
Giants Looking To Trade 2021 First Round WR that Packers Had Interest in

The New York Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney. They have reportedly been making calls to see what they can get for their 2021 first-round pick. Toney has opted not to take part in the team’s voluntary offseason program under new coach Brian Daboll, which could serve as the last straw for the Giants.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

There’s Now A Slight Favorite To Go No. 1 Overall

For the majority of the 2022 NFL offseason it looked like there was an undisputed favorite to go No. 1 overall. But what was once a one-horse race is starting to get a lot closer by some projections. Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson remains the odds-on favorite to go No....
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Player Reportedly Filed Grievance Against The New York Giants

The New York Giants are being taken to task by a former player who has filed a formal grievance against them for unpaid wages. According to Giants insider Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan has filed a grievance against the Giants over his release this past March. Ryan is going after the Giants for what $3 million that he asserts he is owed.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Sam Howell, Breece Hall among 'mock busters'

They say opinions are like noses: Everyone has one. But in this business, mock drafts might be even more ubiquitous. Here, for example, is my latest first-round mock draft, published Tuesday. And here's my colleague Jason McIntyre’s latest, posted last week. There will certainly be more mock drafts before...
NFL
