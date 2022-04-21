ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teams announced for running backs, linebackers, tight ends ahead of Oregon Ducks spring game

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

As the week has gone on and we get ready for the Oregon Ducks’ spring game on Saturday afternoon, the team has done a good job of teasing out which players will line up for which team in the annual scrimmage.

On Tuesday night, it was the wide receivers and defensive backs that were released; on Wednesday night, the offensive and defensive linemen. Thursday night now sees the running backs, linebackers, and tight ends get divvied up between the green and yellow team, giving us a more clear view of what the two squads will look like on Saturday afternoon.

My first takeaway when looking at those teams is that I can’t wait to see a matchup between RB Byron Cardwell and LB Noah Sewell. It is also interesting to note that RB Sean Dollars is the lone scholarship player at his position on the yellow team, which might mean that we see a heavy dose of him on Saturday, which has been a long time coming.

Guys like Cam McCormick, Patrick Herbert, Justin Flowe, and Mase Funa are all listed on the rosters, but we will see if they end up playing on Saturday. There’s a chance that they do, but with a majority of them spending time with the rehabilitation group this spring, it would come as no shock to see them sit the scrimmage out.

