ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield YPS gathers for networking event Thursday

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsfZQ_0fGci0Xj00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Young professionals from around the region gathered in West Springfield Thursday night as part of a networking event designed to help them get more involved in the community.

Forum hosted by United Healthcare Workers held in Springfield

It was put on by the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield and offered not only food from local vendors, but also a space to discuss business and career development.

“I think its always important to make connections, whether you are in your career, if you’re looking for a career, if you’re transitioning in your career. It always nice to have options and know other people in the professional world that you can bounce ideas off of, that can help you out, or that you can possibly be hired by. You just never know,” Kara Sotolotto of West Springfield told 22News.

This was part of the Society’s Third Thursday event series, which happens on the third Thursday of every month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
West Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Healthcare Workers#The Society S Third
Central Illinois Proud

EP!C holds annual Bon Appétit event Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Empowering people and inspiring capabilities. On Thursday, March 24, EP!C held an event at the Peoria Marriot Pere Marquette with 550 people to support their mission. The organization welcomed Food Network Chef Maneet Chauhan to Peoria for its largest annual event, named Bon Appétit.
PEORIA, IL
WWLP

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield has grand re-opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand re-opening in Springfield on Saturday, the Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Liberty Street celebrated after months of construction. The company’s CEO, Rocco Falcone, told 22News that a major theme of the renovations was helping the store compete against internet sellers. “We have...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy