SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — An established industry in the South Carolina Midlands is looking to expand its footprint in Saluda County and add jobs in the process. Governor Henry McMaster's office announced on Thursday that Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc. is investing an additional $11.6 million into its operations on Columbia Highway in Saluda County. The company already employs about 200 people and looks to add 73 more with its latest investment. McMaster's office said.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO