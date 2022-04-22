ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres rookie Owen Power scores first career NHL goal

By Heather Prusak
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yFfJ_0fGchZ4S00

NEWARK, N.J. (WIVB) â€” Exactly two weeks ago Owen Power was playing in the Frozen Four with Michigan and now scored his first career NHL goal in a 5-2 Sabres win over the Devils.

â€œIt was pretty surreal so it was obviously nice just to get it out of the way,â€� Power said after the game.

The Sabres took a 3-0 lead over the Devils but New Jersey cut the lead to just one. And not only was it a big moment for the rookie, his goal was a big moment in the game. With 11:27 left in the third period, Tage Thompson fed a pass-up ice to Jeff Skinner and as heâ€™s falling down, got it to Power who went five-hole on Devilsâ€™ goalie Andrew Hammond.

â€œI saw it was a one-on-one and I beat my guy up the ice. I was hoping he would see me and lucky enough he saw me so it was a good play,â€� Power said.

â€œHeâ€™s pretty talented offensively so it kind of seemed like it was a matter of time because heâ€™s getting chances and creating offense for us but yeah everyoneâ€™s excited,â€� Jeff Skinner said after the game.

And even head coach Don Granato couldnâ€™t help but smile after seeing how the rest of the team reacted to the former number one overall pickâ€™s first goal.

â€œGreat play by Skinner, great play by Thompson and love the reaction by our bench. Everybody was really, really excited that he was the goal scorer. I think we had a lot of guys looking forward to his first goal and the bench was a lot of fun to hear the guys on the bench,â€� Don Granato said after the game.

This was just Powerâ€™s fifth NHL game after signing his three-year, entry-level contract less than two weeks ago on April 8th. He then made his NHL debut a few days later on April 12th in a 5-2 Sabres win in Toronto over the Maple Leafs.

â€œI wouldnâ€™t say I was pressing to get my first goal. I think thatâ€™s just how I play, I like to get up the ice I like to jump in the play so obviously, itâ€™s nice to get the first one but I donâ€™t think I was pressing or anything to get one,â€� Power explained.

The Sabres have now won three games in a row and have three games left in the season including two at home. Up next, they host the Islanders this Saturday afternoon at 12:30.

Heather Prusak is a sports reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of her work here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres power past Islanders to 5-3 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres continue to play some of their best hockey of the season late in the year, getting another win Saturday afternoon, their fourth in a row, the longest streak of the season. They played strong in all three periods to take the 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. “I […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Appellate Division hearing arguments over NYS redistricting maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Steuben County judge ruled that the New York State redistricting maps were drawn with political bias, favoring Democrats. Before the Appellate Division in Rochester on Wednesday, Democrats in the New York State Legislature argued to appeal the decision that the redistricting maps for Congress, State Senate, and Assembly were gerrymandered. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 4 Buffalo

1-year-old dies in fatal Oswego County crash

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Constantia in Oswego County on April 22. According to a press release from NYSP, 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz from Central Square was traveling west on State Route 49 around 4:22 p.m. on Friday when she lost control, […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Newark, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Don Granato
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Best Defensive Partner for Owen Power

Now that he has spent a few games in the NHL, Owen Power has shown the tip of the iceberg as far as his skillset goes. With that in mind, his playstyle is still rough around the edges, and he could use some structure to his gameplay. Head coach Don Granato has put Power in almost every situation so far to presumably test where he may fit into the roster’s grand scheme, and it is fairly easy to notice what he needs in his defensive partner.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Maple Leafs#Wivb#Devils
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin is Back, Penguins Gm79: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Red Wings

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) faced the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), things got ugly. The Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to score 11 goals in a game as they dismantled Detroit 11-2. Every Penguins shot seemed to light the lamp. The Penguins have a few games left before the second season comes calling and need to straighten out a few details. They’ll face the increasingly disinterested Red Wings again on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Divers work on repairing hull of USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BIDCO divers plunged into the water Thursday to make repairs to the hull of USS The Sullivans. A new video captured by an underwater drone, released by the United States Coast Guard, showed divers looking for breaches in the warship. The divers were able to plug five holes in the hull […]
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News 4 Buffalo

Baby missing out of West Virginia found alive in Chautauqua County, fugitive mother arrested

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — A missing 11-month-old baby from West Virginia was found alive in Stockton Thursday after authorities zeroed in on the fugitive mother’s location. Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia for felony concealment of a child. Police said Marean was ordered to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State police investigating drowning in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to New York State Police, a 7-year-old girl drowned in a pool located in Antwerp on April 22. A press release from NYSP stated that officers in Watertown responded to a reported accidental drowning that occurred behind a residence on Pulpit Rock Road in Antwerp around 9:53 p.m. on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy