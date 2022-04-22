Sabres rookie Owen Power scores first career NHL goal

NEWARK, N.J. (WIVB) â€” Exactly two weeks ago Owen Power was playing in the Frozen Four with Michigan and now scored his first career NHL goal in a 5-2 Sabres win over the Devils.

â€œIt was pretty surreal so it was obviously nice just to get it out of the way,â€� Power said after the game.

The Sabres took a 3-0 lead over the Devils but New Jersey cut the lead to just one. And not only was it a big moment for the rookie, his goal was a big moment in the game. With 11:27 left in the third period, Tage Thompson fed a pass-up ice to Jeff Skinner and as heâ€™s falling down, got it to Power who went five-hole on Devilsâ€™ goalie Andrew Hammond.

â€œI saw it was a one-on-one and I beat my guy up the ice. I was hoping he would see me and lucky enough he saw me so it was a good play,â€� Power said.

â€œHeâ€™s pretty talented offensively so it kind of seemed like it was a matter of time because heâ€™s getting chances and creating offense for us but yeah everyoneâ€™s excited,â€� Jeff Skinner said after the game.

And even head coach Don Granato couldnâ€™t help but smile after seeing how the rest of the team reacted to the former number one overall pickâ€™s first goal.

â€œGreat play by Skinner, great play by Thompson and love the reaction by our bench. Everybody was really, really excited that he was the goal scorer. I think we had a lot of guys looking forward to his first goal and the bench was a lot of fun to hear the guys on the bench,â€� Don Granato said after the game.

This was just Powerâ€™s fifth NHL game after signing his three-year, entry-level contract less than two weeks ago on April 8th. He then made his NHL debut a few days later on April 12th in a 5-2 Sabres win in Toronto over the Maple Leafs.

â€œI wouldnâ€™t say I was pressing to get my first goal. I think thatâ€™s just how I play, I like to get up the ice I like to jump in the play so obviously, itâ€™s nice to get the first one but I donâ€™t think I was pressing or anything to get one,â€� Power explained.

The Sabres have now won three games in a row and have three games left in the season including two at home. Up next, they host the Islanders this Saturday afternoon at 12:30.

Heather Prusak is a sports reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of her work here.