ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'We're talking about the police here, not McDonald's:' public reacts to hiring fiasco

By Jeff Abell
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hiring and firing of a city police administrator is prompting outrage from community activists. "Even Uber, before doing anything else, does a background check," said Kinji Scott in East Baltimore. The...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Fiasco#Person Of Interest#Wbal#Mcdonald
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In South Baltimore Apartment Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.  When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities. A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead. Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

One man dead after fight inside Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler...
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy