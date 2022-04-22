ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Mother arrested after paramedics administer Narcan to infant experiencing drug overdose

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMZFP_0fGcg5SQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyjHz_0fGcg5SQ00
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (April 21 PM Edition) 04:30

A Glendale mother was arrested Thursday for suspicion of child endangerment and possession of controlled substances after her months-old baby boy had to be hospitalized twice and given Narcan to offset opioid ingestion.

Glendale police officers were called about noon Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of West Dryden Street on reports of a child not breathing, police said. Glendale Fire Department units were at the scene preparing to take the baby boy -- described as "under the age of one year old" -- to a hospital.

During transport, paramedics determined the baby "demonstrated signs indicative of narcotics ingestion" and gave him Narcan.

"The baby responded immediately to the Narcan, indicating that opioids were ingested," according to the GPD. "Shortly after the baby and mother arrived at the hospital, the mother refused to allow medical personnel to attend to the child and quickly left the hospital with the child against doctor's orders."

The mother was identified as 40-year-old Gertrude Harutunian of Glendale.

Fire department personnel and GPD officers later went back to the residence, concerned the baby would suffer a second overdose once the Narcan wore off. Upon arrival, the units noticed the baby appeared lethargic in a crib and immediately took the child back to the hospital. It was unclear if anyone else lived in the home.

Paramedics had to administer another dose of Narcan to the baby during the second trip to the emergency room.

An officer took the baby, in stable condition, into protective custody following the second incident. Due to the fact that a child under 1-year-old had ingested opioids, Glendale Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Harutunian was arrested for child endangerment and possessing controlled substances.

An investigation into the overdose was ongoing.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Inside house where ‘neglected’ 7-year-old died and mother ‘used his inhaler to smoke drugs’

Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Baby who may have ingested narcotics hospitalized twice; mother arrested: Glendale police

A mother was taken into custody after her baby was hospitalized twice Wednesday after possibly having ingested narcotics. Just before noon, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of West Dryden Street regarding a baby not breathing, Glendale Police Department said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers were informed that Glendale Fire Department personnel […]
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Hospital#Police#Glendale Fire Department
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
108K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy