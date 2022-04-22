Cumby Spring Cleanup Days Continue

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Natural Resources and Agriculture, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Weed infestation generally increases after drought or when land is not managed properly. When fertilized according to laboratory recommendations, forage crops such as bermudagrass produce significantly more dry matter and can usually out-compete weed species. Without fertilization, however, weed species generally have the competitive advantage. Weeds hurt forage production by intercepting sunlight and removing moisture and nutrients forage crops need for growth. Weed flowers in the hay meadow are usually the first indication of a weed problem. Unfortunately, by the time weeds flower, it is usually too late to apply a herbicide or it takes additional herbicide to achieve control. A better strategy is to scout pastures early every growing season to determine whether weed infestation is at a level requiring intervention.

