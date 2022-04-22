ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's...

nptelegraph.com

The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
Classic Rock 105.1

Mega Millions Lottery Yields Two Big Money Winners in a Row

Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: two, eleven; White Balls: nine, twenty-one) (two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $31 million. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 19, Year: 99. (Month: one; Day: nineteen; Year: ninety-nine) Pick 3. 8-5-5 (eight, five,...
The Independent

Iowa chef wins $1m lottery after store clerk’s error: ‘I don’t usually have good luck’

An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...
