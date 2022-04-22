Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to Friday's Mega Millions. Friday's Mega Millions lottery has $22million on the line, with $12.9million as the cash option. Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday, at 11pm ET. Friday's lottery comes ahead of Saturday's Powerball. Powerball drawings take place...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $11.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The lottery has been won the last two drawings. Last Tuesday, someone in Minnesota won the $110 million...
There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball so the jackpot will climb to $421 million, according to the Powerball website. The winning numbers drawn on April 23, 2022 were: 10 - 39 - 47 - 49 - 56 and Powerball 8. The Powerplay was 3x. However, two tickets sold...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $183 million on Feb 14. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:. 20-30-45-55-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2X. Double...
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $348 million for Monday night's drawing. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were: 15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the...
