Zuccarello (lower body) will not travel to Nashville on Sunday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Zuccarello scored a goal and logged 13:36 of ice time in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken but he picked up a minor injury along the way. For now, it appears that his absence Sunday is simply precautionary, but another update on his status should be available before Tuesday's clash with the Coyotes. He has 24 goals and 79 points through 70 games this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO