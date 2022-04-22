Cherokee Nation Sets Aside 1,000 Acres For Culturally-Significant Plants

Cherokee Nation citizens will be able to gather plants that have cultural and medicinal significance along the Buffalo National River in Arkansas under a new agreement with the National Park Service (NPS), reports Bill Bowden for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Under the agreement, signed on Wednesday at a ceremony in Tahlequah,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders broke ground on a 33,000 square foot community center on Friday. The Cherokee Nation Wood Hair Community Center will provide a space for the Cherokee Nation Head Start program, elder nutritional program, health and wellness activities, new softball fields, an outdoor basketball court, a walking path and space for traditional Cherokee games like stickball and marbles.
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he still hasn’t received an answer from President Joe Biden on reports that his administration is planning to divert resources from the Department of Veterans Affairs to help deal with the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a four-hour public hearing Thursday, the city's Planning Commission recommended moving forward on a proposed apartment complex to be built outside the entrance to the existing Summerfield neighborhood, in the north side Briargate area. Colorado Springs Planning Commission What may have helped advance the project are concessions made by
The largest wind farm built at once in North America is now running in Oklahoma. Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the hundreds of turbines are part of its efforts to increase renewable energy and save money for its customers. PSO said the newest wind farm, combined with the two...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed two proposed alcohol bills on the floor Wednesday that would amend current state law. The two bills are Senate Bill 1708 and Senate Bill 1784. “Bill 1708 is simply a workforce issue that has been requested by the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Supreme Court rules plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. One of those plans would legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The other would remove the Oklahoma...
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Thursday, the Oklahoma senate will have the opportunity to vote on a nearly 700 million dollar incentive package to bring a fortune 500 company to Oklahoma. “We are talking about tens of billions of dollars of revenue that would be coming to our state over...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cherokee National Forest planning fires for March 25 through March 30. Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are expecting to complete prescribed burns pending good weather conditions. According to the Forest Service these are the most likely areas to be burned: Tellico Ranger District: Blue Mountain (858 acres) — East of […]
PRYOR, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt will sign the LEAD Act with hopes of moving one step closer to landing a mega-deal. On Tuesday, Mayes County residents will sound off on the next part of the process -- the Tax Increment Financing. "No TIF period," said...
Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears — a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states. “Worse than murder hornets!” was the tongue-in-cheek title of a U.S....
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There’s hope that a new bill that’s been passed – to broaden protective orders in Oklahoma – will save lives. House Bill 4374 is named after Stephen Bernius who was shot dead at his home in Broken Arrow – just days after asking a judge for protection against a man who was his tenant.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mega bill passed in record time. Just days ago, Governor Kevin Stitt first brought up the deal in a press conference, and now, House Bill 4455 is headed to his desk. “This is our moment of being top ten. This is our moment to...
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A woman trying to get her name on the ballot for the Okmulgee County Commissioner Election said her eligibility is being contested. Barbra Cooks said that she’s lived in Okmulgee all of her life. When she got her paperwork in order to file she learned...
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. Sure we have plains, but we also have swamps, deserts, mountains,...
A mother and daughter are being recognized by the city of Tulsa for choosing Tulsa as one of their destinations to live for a month. City leaders are proclaiming April 22 as “Lindsey Miller-Voss and Anna Miller live in Tulsa day.”
