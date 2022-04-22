Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots pair in loss

Lauzon (leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Lauzon is set to miss his third straight contest. The 24-year-old defenseman has just one goal in 13 games since he was traded from the Kraken to the Predators, so he's not likely to be much of a factor in fantasy even once he's healthy again. Per Bratten, Lauzon is considered week-to-week -- he may not be available before the regular season ends.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO