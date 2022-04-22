Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots pair in loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
Dell was reassigned to AHL Rochester after Saturday's game versus the Islanders. Dell was the backup for that contest and didn't see any playing time. Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be out for long, but Dell could be back with the big club again Thursday if they need goaltending depth.
Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
Schenn (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes. Schenn has 14 points in his last 12 contests, so this is a notable absence for the Blues. Alexei Toropchenko (undisclosed) will likely return to the lineup in place of Schenn, who will aim to be ready to play Sunday versus the Ducks.
Stolarz will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Kings. This is the first half of a back-to-back, so John Gibson will likely play Sunday versus the Blues. Stolarz has allowed 10 goals in four games in April, going 2-1-1 in that span, but Saturday's matchup versus a Kings team still looking to secure their playoff spot could be a tough one.
Driedger will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Stars. Driedger will get the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer played all of Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The 27-year-old Driedger has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his last six outings, but he'll be facing a Stars team desperate to snap its three-game losing streak.
Brodie picked up two helpers Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. Brodie has four assists in his last five games, but his greatest value lies on the ice and not in the fantasy arena. He has 28 points, including 24 assists, in 79 games.
Lauzon (leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Lauzon is set to miss his third straight contest. The 24-year-old defenseman has just one goal in 13 games since he was traded from the Kraken to the Predators, so he's not likely to be much of a factor in fantasy even once he's healthy again. Per Bratten, Lauzon is considered week-to-week -- he may not be available before the regular season ends.
Bunting (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Panthers. Bunting was hurt fairly early in the first period, logging only 2:43 of ice time. He was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after the second period. An update on the winger's status should be available prior to Sunday's game versus the Capitals.
Olofsson notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. The fourth-year winger continues his late-season surge. Olofsson has multiple points in three straight games, and over the last 14 contests he's racked up eight goals and 19 points. With two games remaining for Buffalo, he's now one point shy of his first career 50-point campaign.
Campbell made 32 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov beat him on a rebound at 6:26 of the second period to cut the score to 2-1. Claude Giroux tied it 2-2 later that period with a slap shot on the power play. Brandon Montour got the winner in OT after taking a pass while crashing the net, and then poking it past Campbell. The netminder looked sharp Saturday, which is great news for Leafs fans despite taking the loss.
Sharangovich scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The second-year winger appeared to have given the Devils a big upset win as the team took a 2-0 lead into the final five minutes of the third period, but New Jersey somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Sharangovich snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has 23 goals and 45 points through 72 contests.
Kochetkov turned aside 17 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. The 22-year-old was making his NHL debut after posting excellent numbers for KHL Nizhny Novgorod and AHL Chicago this season, and while the Hurricanes defense gave him a fairly easy afternoon, Kochetkov made the stops he needed to collect his first win at the top level. It's not yet clear when Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) will be back on the ice, so Kochetkov could see additional action over Carolina's final three regular-season games.
Matthews (undisclosed) returned to action in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday. He played 21:40 and had seven shots. He had missed three games and rumors had been swirling that it could be his surgically-repaired wrist. It sure didn't look like it Saturday. Matthews remains on top of the goal lead with 58 and still has a chance to hit 60 with three games remaining against the Caps, Wings and Bruins.
DeAngelo picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. Carolina was down 2-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the third period, but DeAngelo helped his club pull a victory out of the fire, setting up Nino Niederreiter for the tying tally and Seth Jarvis for the OT winner. DeAngelo is up to 10 goals and 51 points through 61 games, the second time in his career he's reached the 50-point plateau.
DeSmith turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. Detroit actually tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, but Pittsburgh dominated the rest of the way as DeSmith shut the door. With Tristan Jarry sidelined due to a broken foot, DeSmith will have to carry the load in the crease for the Penguins heading into the playoffs, but his 2.72 GAA and .915 save percentage on the season aren't encouraging.
Gillies made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. It was a bitter loss to take for Gillies, who carried a shutout into the final five minutes of the third period only for bad bounces and bad defensive play to hand the win to Carolina. The 28-year-old netminder was making his first start in over a month, but the performance was likely good enough to earn him more work over the Devils' final four games of the season despite his 3.82 GAA and .883 save percentage.
Giroux scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Giroux tied it 2-2 at 14:54 of the second period with a slap shot on the power play. It was his first goal in seven games. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 16 games in Sunrise after putting up 42 in 57 in Philly. Giroux seems to have found new life in Florida, away from the pressures of wearing the C. Panthers' fans will be hoping he can channel the scoring success he had in the 2011-12 playoffs when he delivered 21 points in 23 games.
