Elmont, NY

Islanders' Noah Dobson: Two points in garbage time

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dobson had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores goal No. 30

Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Natty Hatty Copper sinks Isles

It’s always odd when the Rangers are good heading into a game against a relatively bad Isles team. You never actually feel like the game is a given. But it was an Andrew Copp showcase for this one, as his natural hat trick in the first period set the tone for what would become a 6-3 win. This was one of those games where the Rangers never felt out of control, and the pace was mostly at their will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ruled out of last four games

Connauton (leg) won't return this season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Connauton will finish the campaign having collected three points through 39 appearances split between the Panthers and the Flyers. The 32-year-old defender will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Noah Dobson
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Rangers 6-3

Islanders fall behind early in 6-3 loss to Rangers. The New York Islanders fell behind early and couldn't catch up, losing to the New York Rangers 6-3 at UBS Arena on Thursday night. Brock Nelson scored his team-leading 35th and 36th goals of the season, but Andrew Copp's first period...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

3 Takeaways: Second Period Sinks Isles in 5-3 Loss to Sabres

Noah Dobson has goal and assist, but Islanders winless streak reaches four games. The New York Islanders winless streak reached four games (0-3-1) on Saturday afternoon, as the Isles fell 5-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows scored for the Islanders, who...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Returns to minors

Dell was reassigned to AHL Rochester after Saturday's game versus the Islanders. Dell was the backup for that contest and didn't see any playing time. Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be out for long, but Dell could be back with the big club again Thursday if they need goaltending depth.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Starting in Dallas

Driedger will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Stars. Driedger will get the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer played all of Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The 27-year-old Driedger has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his last six outings, but he'll be facing a Stars team desperate to snap its three-game losing streak.
DALLAS, TX
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL
Hockey
Sports
The Associated Press

Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Red Wings 7-2

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday. Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Still sidelined

Lauzon (leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Lauzon is set to miss his third straight contest. The 24-year-old defenseman has just one goal in 13 games since he was traded from the Kraken to the Predators, so he's not likely to be much of a factor in fantasy even once he's healthy again. Per Bratten, Lauzon is considered week-to-week -- he may not be available before the regular season ends.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Rises to top level

Dahlstrom was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Jake Muzzin is on the shelf with an undisclosed injury, so Dahlstrom will presumably be on hand as an extra defenseman for Saturday's matchup with Florida. Dahlstrom's picked up one helper through two NHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brian Elliott: Between the pipes Saturday

Elliott led the Lightning onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's home game versus the Predators, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Elliott will draw a start in the first half of a back-to-back. He's won his last three appearances, allowing only four goals on 59 shots in that span.
TAMPA, FL

