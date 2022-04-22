Islanders' Noah Dobson: Two points in garbage time

It’s always odd when the Rangers are good heading into a game against a relatively bad Isles team. You never actually feel like the game is a given. But it was an Andrew Copp showcase for this one, as his natural hat trick in the first period set the tone for what would become a 6-3 win. This was one of those games where the Rangers never felt out of control, and the pace was mostly at their will.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO