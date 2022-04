Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO