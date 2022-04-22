ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area rain showers produce hail: NWS

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QK5Bx_0fGcco2a00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Consecutive rain showers in the Bay Area on Thursday have produced small hail, the National Weather Service said. The hail is unlikely to cause significant damage but may cause hazardous travel conditions, per the NWS.

“Forecast Update: Most of the convective rain showers moving across the region this evening are producing small hail, even without lightning/thunder. While unlikely to cause damage, accumulation of hail may result in hazardous travel conditions,” the NWS said in a tweet.

San Francisco Weather Radar

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, San Francisco had not received any rain. The NWS tweeted Thursday morning that San Francisco is expecting 0.1-to-0.25 inches of rain. Areas in the East Bay and South Bay were projected to get 0.25-to-0.5 inches.

Storms hit the Sacramento area hard on Thursday, causing tornado warnings to be issued in nearby cities. At 7:21 p.m., NWS said tornado warning in the area had ended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#East Bay
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy