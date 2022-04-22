ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Bryan County Shrine Club providing food for tornado victims

By Brian Gallagher
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNRN7_0fGcclOP00

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Shrine Club was out helping and feeding residents not even an hour after the tornado touched down. The club’s president knew all hands needed to be on deck and the group has been helping out since.

“And just seeing the multitude of damage, the amount of damage,” says Bryan County Shrine club president Gil Newell. “The big 20 plus inch to 30 plus inch trees at 20 feet just snapped off like twigs. Removing the houses straight off the foundation.”

The night the tornado touched down Gil Newell and one volunteer were rushing to gather food and supplies.

The club ended up feeding hundreds of storm victims.

“We made a mad dash out to the grocery store and started buying what we could buy,” said Newell. “Come back, we had no power at the club so with the headlights of a pickup truck and two cell phone flashlights we prepped, cooked, and served in the neighborhood of 250, meals that night.”

But the shrine club didn’t stop there, with more volunteers–they managed to prep, cook, and serve thousands of meals over the course of a 13-day period.

“We served just over 7,100 meals,” says Gil. “From our best calculations of adding up who all was there and how long everybody was there. We’ve got somewhere in the neighborhood of 3000 volunteer hours put in.”

playing a huge part in getting relief to those impacted, something many in Bryan County took part in, not just the shrine club.

“It was a great feeling to see,” said Gil. “It’s a small community, it’s very rural. But when a natural disaster happens there’s, more people coming out the woodwork to help. There’s more donations.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at Brunswick party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive, seize drugs from home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a fugitive and seized drugs from his home Wednesday, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a woman told them 32-year-old Rickey Hendrix threatened her with a gun and then stole her Nissan Altima car. The car has Georgia tags that read P3154748. U.S. Marshals served warrants […]
STATESBORO, GA
KTEN.com

OKC pastor organizes relief to Marshall County tornado victims

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — Clothing, blankets, water, generators and food are among the items that will be distributed to victims of Monday's tornadoes in Marshall County. The truckload of supplies was spearheaded by Pastor Derrick Scobey from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. "When I heard about what happened,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

Pickens tornado victims recovering, shelter opens doors

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tornado victims, in Pickens, are recovering by coming together as a community. When FOX Carolina got to the scene Friday afternoon, there were crews fixing power lines, picking trees up from atop cars, and cleaning away limbs. Towing trucks, the SCDOT, and electricians were on the ground.
PICKENS, SC
KXII.com

Grayson County OEM releases list of resources for tornado victims

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Relief efforts continue in the areas ravaged by a tornado on Monday. They Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a list of resources for people to report damage or ask for assistance. There are also resources offered for people who want to volunteer their...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Kait 8

Stronger Together: Helping tornado victims in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KAIT) - With strong storms hitting the Gulf Coast this week, Region 8 News and our parent company, Gray Television, are partnering with the Salvation Army to host the “Stronger Together” tornado relief drive. A powerful EF-3 tornado made its way through New Orleans Tuesday night,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSPA 7News

Pickens Co. tornado victims begin recovery process

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People in Pickens County are still dealing with damage after the National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down Wednesday night. Still, people in the hardest hit areas are getting right to work. On Lost Valley Road trees are down and debris is everywhere. “Judging by the path it came […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Tornado#Shrine#All Hands#At The Club#Charity
WSAV News 3

Savannah detectives seek to ID credit theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole credit cards earlier this month. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage captured the suspect stealing the cards from an employee at the Georgia Eye Institute. He then traveled to a Target, where SPD said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man dies in Effingham County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A 28-year-old died in a crash on Old Augusta Road Wednesday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Officials believe David Bennett was on his way to work when crash occurred. The sheriff’s office said traffic officials were called to Old Augusta just south of Chimney Road around 1:30 p.m. […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Man shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday night, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive. SPD describes the suspect as a male in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
MARTINEZ, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAV News 3

Man charged in December hit-and-run leaving 2 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was charged in a deadly crash on Abercorn Street that killed two people in December 2021. A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dishan Hughes on homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67-year-old men were crossing Abercorn Street near Janet Drive when […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

$12.5M coming to help with Radium Springs improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - $69 million dollars is headed to Georgia and $12.5 million is coming to Dougherty County. This is part of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law. On Thursday, White House, state, and local officials toured Radium Springs. Dougherty County Chairman Christopher Cohilas said after years of...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 11-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. Jasiyah Campbell was last seen on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. 68th Street. He is 5’2′ approximately 120 pounds with short black hair. It is unknown what he was wearing. Campbell […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy