ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: two, eleven; White Balls: nine, twenty-one) (two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $31 million. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 19, Year: 99. (Month: one; Day: nineteen; Year: ninety-nine) Pick 3. 8-5-5 (eight, five,...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska softball series with Wisconsin schedule adjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin’s series opener vs. Nebraska pushed to Saturday

MADISON, Wis. — Because of the rainy weather, Wisconsin softball’s series opener against #25 Nebraska has been postponed. The two schools will now play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is set for 1:00 p.m. The Badgers are coming...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

COVID free home opener for Union Omaha fans

This is what we know so far. The swim trials had been held every four years in Omaha since 2008. NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy