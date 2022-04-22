Karl-Anthony Towns Will Never Live This Down

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95, on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Playoffs. If all you knew about the game was that sentence it wouldn't be shocking. The truth, however, will live on forever in the annals of the city of Minnesota's horrific postseason history.

Minnesota blew two huge leads and was outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter. Memphis went on runs of 21-0 and 47-13 in the second half, and Karl-Anthony Towns was invisible. Towns was last seen mic'd up in the first half, speaking confidently in the huddle.

Towns finished with four field goal attempts in the 33 minutes, and had one one shot attempt in the second half. One! Patrick Beverley took 13 shots. THIRTEEN! Naz Reid took five shots off the bench in 10 minutes.

Towns is having an incredibly tough time this postseason. He played well in the Wolves' game 1 upset, but in the Timberwolves blowout loss in Game 2 he scored 15 points on just seven field goal attempts. He scored 11 points on 11 shots in the play-in game.

The T-Wolves, a seven-seed, were not supposed to win this series. Still, they looked like an exciting young team that was going to make some noise after a Game 1 victory. After this collapse they look like another team that might as well have stayed home. And Towns looks like he did.

