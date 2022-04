ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos of the suspect who robbed a Walgreens drug store on Sunday. According to police, the suspect entered the business at 1201 E. State Street around 9:45 a.m. and began conversing with the cashier, then pulled out a silver handgun and robbed the store. Police said the […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO