ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

You Farm organizers explain why some kids left without eggs this Easter

By Tania Rogers
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eG9Os_0fGcblMC00

You Farm owners said they scattered six-thousand eggs for kids to hunt for on a property next door they had leased.

"That whole lot was full of eggs. We wanted to spread it out and give them the space to be able to run and enjoy," owner Stefan Horbonis said.

As well as 4,000 eggs on a helicopter.

"We put lots of golden eggs in the helicopter so they could find the golden eggs, then come to the stage and redeem a prize," he added.

But the Easter egg event did not go as planned.

"I looked behind me, to the field where we had all of those eggs, everybody was just running towards that field," Harbonis' wife said. "And we found that they took the chain off the gates, walked in and started doing their own egg hunt."

Kids were left with empty Easter baskets and parents were frustrated. Some said the event organizers did not account for the crowd.

"It was extremely traumatizing," Harbonis' wife added. "The words that were said, the things that were screamed at to our staff, the threats that were made, how they spoke to our children, our 12-year-old and her 10-year-old friend."

You Farm posted on social media what happened and more than 400 comments followed, many in the community with words of encouragement.

"It gave us hope to know what we have done the past six years, almost seven years, on this farm made a difference in a lot of lives," Horbonis said. "They are the ones that truly know our hearts."

You Farm is inviting the community back to the farm this Sunday.

"Bring a picnic lunch. Bring an umbrella. There won't be any vendors here," Harbonis said. "We will have some beverages out there. Bring your blanket and just let kids be kids. And let's show the community and others what that event was supposed to be. Here in Loxahatchee, we are going to stay Loxahatchee strong."

The event will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 16651 Rembrandt Road in Loxahatchee.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Society
City
Loxahatchee, FL
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunt
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy