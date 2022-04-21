ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

K9 Jinx, killed in Manitou shooting, remembered for saving lives; 'he was one of our own'

By By STEPHANIE EARLS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Hundreds of mourners and law enforcement officers gathered Thursday for a public memorial service honoring Jinx, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office K9 killed in a shooting last week in Manitou Springs.

“On the night he was killed, Jinx’s actions surely saved the lives of our deputies, other officers at the scene, and many citizens in Manitou Springs,” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, addressing those gathered for the 11 a.m. memorial service at New Life Church in Colorado Springs. “You should be fiercely proud of Jinx for his commitment to his agency, to this community and to you. When we lost Jinx, we lost a member of our office.”

Jinx was killed April 11, after officers responded to a late-night “menacing incident” in Manitou that ended in gunfire. Police say the suspect, later identified as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese, fired at least one shot at them. DeWeese was killed when two Manitou Springs police officers and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies, including Jinx’s handler, Deputy Ronnie Hancock, returned fire.

Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Witherite, a colleague and close friend of Deputy Hancock, spoke Thursday about the bond that grows among partners who work together in the K9 unit. He also addressed the particular challenges of the job in El Paso County, an area almost twice the size of Rhode Island and home to almost 750,000 people.

Man killed in gunfire exchange with Manitou Springs, El Paso County officers identified

“It’s really easy to see all the fun things that K9 handlers get to do on a daily basis. What better job than to show up every day and play with dogs?” said Witherite, who — with Hancock — is one of only two sheriff's department K9 teams available to assist with a range of operations by agencies including Colorado State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI. “It’s really easy to think that our job is simple, but no one other than the handlers in this room know what our job consists of.”

The night of April 11, 2022, Witherite said, “changed the EPSO canine unit forever.”

“There’s a saying we always use, ‘Paws Before Boots.’ The mindset is to utilize our police K9s in situations where it’s too dangerous for humans to go in first,” Witherite said. “The decision to use K9 Jinx as a less-than-lethal option in that situation ultimately cost Jinx his life. But Jinx proudly and without hesitation sacrificed his life to protect his handler, officers on scene, and the community, which was in direct line of fire from the suspect.

“We could not be more proud than Jinx. He will forever be a hero.”

Thursday’s memorial service drew officers from more than 20 law-enforcement agencies along the Front Range, and as far south as Trinidad, where officers had trained with the EPCSO canine unit.

Elizabeth Barker, an officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, attended with two co-workers.

“We felt it was very important for us to come and show our support for not only Deputy Hancock and Jinx, but for all of the law enforcement agencies here, who came together for this to show solidarity and support for each other,” Barker said. “I never got to meet Jinx, but he was obviously a very smart cookie. It sounds like he definitely saved lives that night, and I’m sure he did it on a daily basis.”

El Paso County Sheriff's office mourns death of police dog

During his two years with the Sheriff’s Office, 3-year-old Jinx was deployed more than 100 times. His work with Deputy Hancock led to the location of 22 suspects, six of whom Jinx was able to apprehend, and $250,000 in illegal narcotics.

PHOTOS: Hero K9 Jinx Memorial Service

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

El Paso County K9 Officer Jinx Honored

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a hero’s salute to honor an El Paso County K9 officer named Jinx who was shot and killed earlier this month in Manitou Springs. Fellow officers and members of the community gathered for a memorial service on Thursday. (credit: El Paso County) The sheriff’s office says Jinx was on the scene of a crime, investigating a menacing person with a gun when that suspect shot and killed the dog. Officers returned fire and shot and killed the suspect. (credit: Facebook) K9 Jinx had been with El Paso County since 2020 when he was just 13 months old. He was part of the narcotics and apprehension unit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Federal charges for man connected to May 2020 Pueblo West house explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Detectives announced Tuesday a man faces federal charges in connection to a 2020 home explosion in Pueblo West that was caused by an illegal butane hash oil operation. On May 5, 2020, deputies responded to a home at 994 S. Tierra Buena Dr. on the The post Federal charges for man connected to May 2020 Pueblo West house explosion appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
CBS Denver

James Hanlon Convicted On Charges Of Killing Neighbor In Colorado Springs, Gets Life Sentence

(CBS4) – A Colorado man guilty of shooting and killing his 63-year-old neighbor after an apparent dispute over a dog will spend the rest of his life in prison. Gary Dolce was murdered in Colorado Springs in a neighborhood along Rimwood Drive near the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs campus in March 2019. James Hanlon (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department) James Hanlon was 53 when the crime took place. An El Paso County jury convicted him on Tuesday, and a judge subsequently handed down a life sentence without parole on the following charges: first-degree murder and aggravated witness intimidation. The Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitou Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple homes hit with gunfire in rural El Paso County, one person injured, one cat dead

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after multiple homes were struck by gunfire Wednesday, injuring one person and killing a pet. According to the sheriff's office, the EPCSO Communications Center received a report of shots fired in the 26300 block of Big Springs Rd. at The post Multiple homes hit with gunfire in rural El Paso County, one person injured, one cat dead appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#New Life Church#Iden
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy