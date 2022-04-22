ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report: 911 center took nearly 6 minutes to alert Dallas Fire-Rescue of 3-alarm fire that destroyed apartment building, displacing 100

 2 days ago
DALLAS, Texas — An incident report linked to a three-alarm fire in Dallas late Tuesday night says that it took the Dallas 911 Call Center almost six minutes to assign a fire crew to respond to the blaze. The Dallas Fire Fighters Association president, Jim McDade, told WFAA...

DFW Community News

Do you recognize her? Dallas police need help identifying body found in lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives in Dallas are asking for help identifying a body found in a lake near 9499 N. Stemmons Freeway on April 8. They released sketches of the woman that show the initials "FOE" tattooed in cursive on the right side of her midsection, a cartoon image of a man with a beard and some sort of hat tattooed on her inner right arm and the name "Destiny" in ink on her lower back.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Rescued, Found Locked Inside Fort Worth Storage Unit

A woman was rescued by Fort Worth police Wednesday after she says an ex-roommate with a violent past locked her inside a storage unit. According to police, officers were called to the Pollard Self Storage on the 2300 block of Pollard Street at about 9:15 p.m. after learning a woman was being held against her will inside one of the storage rooms.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
KXII.com

2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover called a skid steer. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in West Tawakoni at the Lovely RV Park. Officers said when they arrived...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Dallas, TX
