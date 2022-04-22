ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith Public Schools designated Purple Star School District

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is honoring military families.

FSPS recently achieved a Purple Star School District designation. Schools have to fulfill five requirements including designating a point of contact for military students and families and keeping a dedicated resource page on its website.

Master Sgt. Brandon Louderback says military life can be hard for families, so having support is important.

Volunteers help with service projects on Day of Caring in Fort Smith

“My wife and kids have to pick up the slack and help each other get around in the mornings instead of me being the one getting them around,” Louderback said. “It definitely turns into a hardship but it’s one that we all endure together.”

Fort Smith is home to a large number of military families with Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Fort Chaffee nearby. FSPS is one of only eight school districts in the entire state to get the honor.

KNWA Today: “The Firebird” Ballet Preview, Fundraiser for Ukrainians

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Ballet Theatre visited the KNWA studio Friday to preview their upcoming show, “The Firebird.” Executive Director David Sanders says the show is a way for the theater to support local artists, alongside members of their cast that are Ukrainian. During the interview, Ukrainian dancer Arno-Stin Tsembenhoi said [the situation […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
