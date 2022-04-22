Fort Smith Public Schools designated Purple Star School District

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is honoring military families.

FSPS recently achieved a Purple Star School District designation. Schools have to fulfill five requirements including designating a point of contact for military students and families and keeping a dedicated resource page on its website.

Master Sgt. Brandon Louderback says military life can be hard for families, so having support is important.

“My wife and kids have to pick up the slack and help each other get around in the mornings instead of me being the one getting them around,” Louderback said. “It definitely turns into a hardship but it’s one that we all endure together.”

Fort Smith is home to a large number of military families with Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Fort Chaffee nearby. FSPS is one of only eight school districts in the entire state to get the honor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.