ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oronogo, MO

Missing person alert canceled for Oronogo teen, he’s been found safe

By Jessica Schaer
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSGAA_0fGcafAT00

UPDATE:

ORONOGO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Oronogo Police are no longer searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say he’s been found safe as of 11pm Thursday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oronogo, MO
Oronogo, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tennis Shoes#Ksnf Kode
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy