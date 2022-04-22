Missing person alert canceled for Oronogo teen, he’s been found safe
UPDATE:
ORONOGO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Oronogo Police are no longer searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Authorities say he’s been found safe as of 11pm Thursday.
