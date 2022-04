Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. West Grove—a 600,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and entertainment destination at the southeast corner of US 380 and Custer Road—is starting construction later this year, according to Artemio De La Vega, president and CEO of De La Vega Capital and Development. In addition to Whole Foods, the project will also feature 420 luxury apartments, 55,000 square feet of office space and a 2-acre community park.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO