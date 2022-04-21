ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Field of View 17: Post-Season Preview

viewpointsonline.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we break down a track meet that could be a matchup that...

viewpointsonline.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Sports
Riverside, CA
Sports
City
Riverside, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Forsyth County News

Track and field: East Forsyth snags six titles at Region 7-3A championships

FLOWERY BRANCH — East Forsyth's track and field team collected six Region 7-3A championships, adding four more titles Friday in the final day of the two-day meet at Cherokee Bluff High School. Alex Arrambide contributed to four region titles, including three individual wins in the 800m [1:53.58], 1600m [4:22.14]...
FORSYTH, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Cassidy's dramatic catch highlights Blue Devils' win over Wolfpack

GATE CITY — Ridgeview was set to make a dramatic come-from-behind win Thursday. That was before Gate City’s Brendan Cassidy made a circus-like catch in left field and Eli McMurray sat down Ridgeview batters in order in the seventh inning to preserve a 5-4 Mountain 7 District baseball win at the Scott County Sports Complex.
GATE CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of View#Track And Field
WCIA

Illini sign Brynn Shoup-Hill from Dayton

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Transfer forward Brynn Shoup-Hill will join her former coach again this fall as the former Dayton Flyer signed with Illinois women’s basketball on Saturday. Shoup-Hill follows new Illini head coach Shauna Green to Champaign with three years of eligibility left. The freshman averaged 1.8 points per game over 23 appearances during the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy