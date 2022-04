A popular Buffalo-based brewery is expanding, adding locations in the Northtowns, Rochester and Ohio.

In a post to its Instagram page Thursday, Fattey Beer Company announced it's working to open a location on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

The new location is set to be one of three opening by this summer, according to the post.

The brewery currently has locations in Buffalo, Ellicottville, Hamburg, Orchard Park and Wurlitzer.