Minot 4th graders get to see their work on the silver screen

Last night's availability for bar closes in Bisman was the last ride for this company. In my opinion, there are never enough rides available for those that are willing to be smart enough to get home safe after a night of drinking. Sad to hear about this bit of developing news, a landmark of service for our community looks to have come to an end. Taxi 9000 has been around since 1960 - 62 years of taking care of those that need transportation. This was a company that was known for helping elderly residents in the Bisman and Mandan areas. To describe Taxi 9000 best, these words from their website taxi9000.com say it all "Taxi 9000 is dedicated to quality service and serves over 10,000 customers in the Bismarck metro area" It's human nature to take things for granted until they are not around anymore.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO