Minot, ND

Minot 4th graders get to see their work on the silver screen

By John Salling
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. – Fourth Graders from Lewis and Clark Middle School in Minot got to see their work on the silver screen Thursday. The lights dim and...

www.kfyrtv.com

KX News

NDDOT advising No Travel in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is issuing a No Travel Advisory for counties in and around Dickinson and Williston. The NDDOT is urging drivers to use caution and drive safely. For the most accurate road condition information check out the NDDOT website at travel.dot.nd.gov. KX will provide updates as we […]
WILLISTON, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Taxi 9000 Comes To A Halt

Last night's availability for bar closes in Bisman was the last ride for this company. In my opinion, there are never enough rides available for those that are willing to be smart enough to get home safe after a night of drinking. Sad to hear about this bit of developing news, a landmark of service for our community looks to have come to an end. Taxi 9000 has been around since 1960 - 62 years of taking care of those that need transportation. This was a company that was known for helping elderly residents in the Bisman and Mandan areas. To describe Taxi 9000 best, these words from their website taxi9000.com say it all "Taxi 9000 is dedicated to quality service and serves over 10,000 customers in the Bismarck metro area" It's human nature to take things for granted until they are not around anymore.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

A surprise from Australia; Bismarck grandparents meet grandson for first time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2019, Patsy Haage and her husband, Kelsey, moved to Australia. They planned to come back to visit her family in Bismarck at least once a year. Then COVID hit, and travel restrictions kept them from traveling. They finally planned a trip home and then last week’s historic blizzard almost kept them away again.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Kat Perkins To Be At The ND State Fair With Kid Rock!

Oh, you CAN still rock in America... The super summer show is coming! Kat Perkins is coming back to North Dakota!. She's a scrappy tower of talent from Scranton, North Dakota and she's gonna be up on stage with Kid Rock at the North Dakota State Fair! Or so we'd like to think based on this comment from Kat's Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
KFYR-TV

Building snow sculptures in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been seeing some good examples of how people are having some fun with all the snow we have. Like building elaborate snow sculptures!. Henry Blakes shows us a pretty cool neighborhood in Bismarck with some of those!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Hettinger high school ‘Stream Team’ connects community

HETTINGER, N.D. – We’ve all become a little more tech-savvy since the pandemic. Many of us have come to rely on Zoom and Facetime to stay connected with friends and family. And in Hettinger, the community has come to depend on what’s known as the “Stream Team.”...
HETTINGER, ND
KFYR-TV

Roosevelt Park Zoo monitoring health of lioness ‘Jasira’

MINOT, N.D. – The veterinarian staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo is monitoring the health of one of its longtime resident African lions. A spokesperson for the zoo said that Jasira, the 15-year-old African lion, recently stopped eating. The zoo said its veterinarians believe Jasira has developed kidney disease, and are looking into ways to ease her discomfort.
MINOT, ND
KWCH.com

Earth Day at Earhart Elementary School

For students, prom can be a morale booster nearing the end of a school year that brought a closer return to “normal." Family of Hesston mass shooting victim awarded $2M in opioid overdose lawsuit. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury ruled Nicholas Moon died from an opioid overdose after...
WICHITA, KS
KFYR-TV

Four Winds-Minnewaukan standout Jayden Yankton commits to United Tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mr. Basketball award finalist is making his way to Bismarck. Four Winds-Minnewaukan standout Jayden Yankton announced his commitment to United Tribes Technical College on Saturday. Yankton is coming off a season in which he helped lead the Indians to a perfect 2022 campaign as well...
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

Mandan hires first full-time female firefighter

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department recently made history in a big way, they hired their first full-time female fire fighter. Mersiha Arapovic puts her pants on the same way as her co-workers, one leg at a time. The only difference is she’s the only female firefighter in Mandan, and the first full-time female firefighter in city history. And, it’s an achievement that is not lost on her.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowfall gave area snowmobilers a reason to bring out their toys one more time. But some people haven’t been using them with consideration for local wildlife. Unidentified snowmobilers and four-wheelers are chasing wildlife through an open area near West LaSalle Drive, and it’s...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Parks team up with DVCC to hold annual ‘Walk a Mile’ indoors

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The recent inclement weather was not going to stop advocates for victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse to show their support. The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot was planning to hold its annual ‘Walk a Mile’ event in an area park, but the weather had other plans.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Public Works’ balancing act when clearing snow in Bismarck & Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that roads in Bismarck and Mandan are drivable again, Your News Leader looks at the efforts put in by Public Works departments in both cities to clear the streets. There’s a reason Public Works operators were still widening streets Wednesday. “This is a little...
BISMARCK, ND

