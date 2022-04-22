ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Boys tennis: Bulldogs pick up first win of season

Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

WARWICK — Westerly High won three singles matches to defeat Toll Gate/Pilgrim, 3-2, in a Division II boys tennis match Thursday. Both teams were shorthanded. Neither team fielded a No. 2 or No. 3 doubles...

