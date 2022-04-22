ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Dalton, GA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGcXbb600 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dalton, GA metro area consists of Whitfield County and Murray County. As of April 19, there were 31,617.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dalton residents, the 18th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dalton metro area, Whitfield County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 32,639.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Whitfield County, the most of any county in Dalton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Murray County, there were 28,937.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Dalton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dalton metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Dalton, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,075 18,834.1 178 222.4
17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 66,942 20,958.5 1,152 360.7
42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 85,841 22,236.5 1,161 300.7
31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,286 22,346.5 1,182 515.0
10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,360 22,474.3 778 524.1
12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,324,000 22,584.5 15,819 269.8
12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,550 23,290.2 495 237.5
12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 146,109 24,367.1 2,014 335.9
47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,477 25,173.8 626 346.5
15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,722 25,316.9 550 468.5
46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,584 25,863.8 509 350.3
23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,346 26,852.0 835 420.3
40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,189 27,923.7 519 533.0
19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,517 31,617.6 621 431.4

The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
