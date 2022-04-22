ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

COVID-19: Corvallis, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGcXaiN00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Corvallis, OR metro area consists of just Benton County. As of April 19, there were 16,841.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Corvallis residents, the eighth lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Corvallis metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Corvallis, OR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 376,856 15,408.5 3,514 143.7
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 57,555 15,416.2 531 142.2
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 15,344 16,841.7 69 75.7
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 16,365 18,973.7 333 386.1
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 42,780 19,753.1 527 243.3
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 84,395 19,966.7 842 199.2
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 26,547 21,229.4 267 213.5
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 46,107 24,755.3 284 152.5

