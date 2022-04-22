COVID-19: How Cases in the Columbus, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Columbus, OH metro area consists of Franklin County, Delaware County, Licking County, and seven other counties. As of April 19, there were 23,097.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Columbus residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Columbus metro area, Pickaway County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 30,331.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Pickaway County, the most of any county in Columbus, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Madison County, there were 21,910.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Columbus.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Columbus metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 10420 Akron, OH 703,845 146,658 20,836.7 2,147 305.0 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 85,087 21,285.8 1,832 458.3 17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 441,362 21,457.7 6,239 303.3 49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,362 21,844.2 2,515 464.2 18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 479,913 23,097.6 4,573 220.1 45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 151,197 23,472.8 2,085 323.7 19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 190,074 23,654.5 2,997 373.0 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 539,933 24,523.0 5,760 261.6 44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,957 25,946.7 581 431.2 31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,551 26,053.7 505 417.0 30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,449 26,604.3 477 462.3

