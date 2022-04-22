ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGcXX1400 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area consists of Denver County, Arapahoe County, Jefferson County, and seven other counties. As of April 19, there were 23,452.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Denver residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, Adams County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 26,250.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Adams County, the most of any county in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Gilpin County, there were 15,786.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
14500 Boulder, CO 322,510 63,807 19,784.5 357 110.7
22660 Fort Collins, CO 344,786 77,637 22,517.4 507 147.0
19740 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 2,892,066 678,265 23,452.6 5,601 193.7
17820 Colorado Springs, CO 723,498 189,806 26,234.5 1,669 230.7
24540 Greeley, CO 305,345 83,280 27,274.1 695 227.6
39380 Pueblo, CO 165,982 46,317 27,904.8 775 466.9
24300 Grand Junction, CO 151,218 42,444 28,068.1 533 352.5

