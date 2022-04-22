COVID-19: How Cases in the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL metro area consists of Volusia County and Flagler County. As of April 19, there were 21,686.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Deltona residents, 12.4% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area, Volusia County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 21,937.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Volusia County, the most of any county in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Flagler County, there were 20,464.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 21,951 17,554.6 572 457.4 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 36,192 19,988.2 806 445.1 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 29,693 20,454.1 975 671.6 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 32,698 21,234.0 652 423.4 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 140,160 21,686.9 2,337 361.6 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 105,218 22,291.4 1,827 387.1 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 134,556 22,981.1 2,088 356.6 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 85,376 22,984.3 995 267.9 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,211 23,406.5 682 659.3 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 188,168 23,412.5 3,030 377.0 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 83,634 23,657.1 2,091 591.5 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 753,680 24,329.1 10,079 325.4 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 69,015 25,367.9 898 330.1 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 46,551 25,554.9 821 450.7 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 83,439 25,768.8 923 285.1 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 192,054 26,042.4 2,149 291.4 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 130,268 26,680.8 1,928 394.9 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 401,967 26,734.1 5,243 348.7 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 684,587 27,285.6 6,553 261.2 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 200,846 29,268.5 2,982 434.6 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 113,380 29,665.3 1,047 273.9 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,172,241 35,665.1 21,731 356.8

