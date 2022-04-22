Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, listed among favorites to go off the board as first wide receiver in the NFL draft

It’s no secret that Ohio State has two top-of-the-draft type wide receivers that we should hear go in the first round of the NFL draft somewhere. Funnier things have happened, but it’s hard to find any scenario where both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave don’t hear their names called during the first day.

But do either of them have a chance to be the first wide receiver taken? And furthermore, what about another former Buckeye turned Crimson, Jameson Williams? He too could add a little OSU flavor to the pass-catchers the NFL types pull the trigger on when the curtain comes up in Las Vegas.

According to our friends at Tipico, all three have a fantastic shot at being the first receiver taken off the board? But how good? Well, if you are into these sort of things, we’ve got the skinny on it all.

Here’s how each stacks up among odds of being taken as the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+7,000

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) looks on during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+6,000

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs after a catch as Missouri Tigers defensive back Akayleb Evans (26) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+5,000

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+2,000

Drake London, USC

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball after a complete pass in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+220

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+200

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after a long run during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft

+105

