Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, listed among favorites to go off the board as first wide receiver in the NFL draft
It’s no secret that Ohio State has two top-of-the-draft type wide receivers that we should hear go in the first round of the NFL draft somewhere. Funnier things have happened, but it’s hard to find any scenario where both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave don’t hear their names called during the first day.
But do either of them have a chance to be the first wide receiver taken? And furthermore, what about another former Buckeye turned Crimson, Jameson Williams? He too could add a little OSU flavor to the pass-catchers the NFL types pull the trigger on when the curtain comes up in Las Vegas.
According to our friends at Tipico, all three have a fantastic shot at being the first receiver taken off the board? But how good? Well, if you are into these sort of things, we’ve got the skinny on it all.
Here’s how each stacks up among odds of being taken as the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 NFL draft.
All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+7,000
Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+6,000
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+5,000
Chris Olave, Ohio State
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+2,000
Drake London, USC
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+220
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+200
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Tipico odds to become first receiver taken in NFL draft
+105
