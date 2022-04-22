ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘He was a baby’: Hundreds pay their respects to Jaiden Brown, victim of Easter Sunday mass shooting

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WP351_0fGcWmqM00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — As hundreds came to Brown’s viewing to pay their respects, the community is still healing from the trauma of the mass shooting on the North Side and the loss of two 17-year-olds – Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross.

Cathy Welsh is a family friend and has known Jaiden Brown’s mom since before he was born.

“He was her prized possession,” Welsh tells Channel 11. “It was him and her.”

Rosalyn Berry lost two children to gun violence. Her grandchildren are cousins with Jaiden Brown.

“This is a young child that will never graduate, never see life,” Berry said. “He was just beginning. He was a baby.”

Karol Stoudemire lost her husband to senseless gun violence while he was at work. She also came to help lift up Jaiden Brown’s family.

“Losing a loved one is a punch in the gut and a pain that will never leave,” Stoudemire tells Channel 11.

As family and friends began their goodbyes to Jaiden Brown, the North Side community came together for a meeting about the recent gun violence. We heard from traumatized neighbors who say they woke up to screaming, the piercing sound of gunfire and kids lying on the ground motionless. Neighbors say this was a secretive party and the address wasn’t known until right before.

Police say solving this case is top priority and they’re combing through a ton of evidence to find the shooters. Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director tells Channel 11 detectives are working tirelessly day and night.

“We’ve had the community send in a lot of videos, which is great, but it also takes a lot of time to go through to look for all the details and information,” Schmidt says.

Parents want to send a strong message to teens who get their hands on a gun they shouldn’t have.

“Once that bullet leaves the chamber, there is no going back,” Welsh said. “There is no going back. You’re forever responsible. You can try to run for it, you can try to hide.”

Pittsburgh’s police chief will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday with the ATF and the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania about the results of a task force on juvenile gun crime.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Fred Derf
1d ago

Stop teaching your children to carry guns!!!!!!!! To get respect! Innocent victims wont have to die!!!! IF THE PARENTS GROW UP! AND STOP THINKING "GHETTO!" Arrest all juveniles, parents for accessory after the fact. Since 99% of those parents.... taught thier kids to totes guns, and ignore all laws, for respect!!!

Reply
9
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Schmidt
PennLive.com

Fingerprints confirm body pulled from Susquehanna River was man shot by Harrisburg police

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Mass Shooting#Gun Violence#Channel 11
allthatsinteresting.com

Carlina White Was Abducted As A Baby — Then Solved Her Own Kidnapping 23 Years Later

Carlina White was snatched from a Harlem hospital as an infant in 1987 and raised as “Nejdra Nance” by her kidnapper Annugetta Pettway, who claimed to be her mother. On Aug. 4, 1987, Joy White and Carl Tyson rushed their newborn daughter, Carlina White, to the hospital due to a fever. Little did these new parents know, however, that this night would be the last time they would see their child for the next 23 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Independent

Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother

The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
103K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy