Four star forward has Ohio State basketball in top five

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
Of course, we’re always following the Ohio State football recruiting news, but occasionally we also get a nugget to follow with the Ohio State basketball program. That appears to be the case Thursday with 2023 four-star forward Scotty Middleton’s announcement of his top five schools.

That’s because the 6-foot-6-inch, 180-pounder out of Wichita, Kansas, included Ohio State in his announcement on his Twitter account. according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Middleton is ranked as the No. 11 shooting forward and 51st overall prospect in the country.

Also included in Middleton’s top five are Kansas, UConn, Seton Hall, and Texas A&M. It’s too early to declare a leader, but you have to figure the Jayhawks might have the edge as the home state’s blue blood.

Ohio State’s 2023 class currently includes two verbal commitments with four-star guard George Washington II and three-star center Austin Parks already giving their pledge. There’s probably some distance between here and any commitment with Middleton, but if any further news becomes available, we’ll have it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

